Fans say that Siddarth Shukla is a one-man army and he can win this show solo handily

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep trending him on social media. The actor is famous for all the wrong reasons, from being known for his high temper to his fights with Asim and Rashmi in the house.



Now the fans have come with an encouraging meme where they have said that Siddarth needs no one to win this and that he can win the show by playing solo, and to watch how he is standing all alone, and playing the game where everyone is targeting him and he is still playing the game with so much grace.



Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth is one of the strongest contestant of the show, and that the audience has already said that he is a potential winner of the show.



Check out the funny video below:

View this post onInstagram Sidharth StandingAlone n Singing Song Was The Best Part Of Yesterday's Episode YouGuy's Enjoy it!!!!!!! @realsidharthshukla #teamsidharthshukla #teamsid#sidnaaz #sidharthshukla #wesupportsidshukla #welovesidharthshukla#imwithsidshukla #iamwithsidharthshukla #supportsidharthshukla#staystrongsidharth #stoptargetingsid #biggboss13 A post shared by Siddharth Shukla (@siddharth_shukla_fan_club_)on Dec26, 2019 at 8:48pm PST