Fans share 'behind the scene' pictures of Beyhadh 2

13 Dec 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 was one of the most anticipated serials of 2019,  the serial just went on air a few weeks back and got a positive response from the audience and viewers. Jennifer who essays the role of Maya in the serial got thumbs up from her fans and well wishers for an amazing performance in the serial.

As we all know that the success of a serial depends on the script and the direction, but one of the main reason for a serial to be successful is also the camaraderie between the actors and cast and crew of the serial.

Now since season one of Beyhadh was such a huge success the fans the show has many fan clubs and in one of the fan clubs shared the behind scenes of the show, and in these pictures you can see how well the actors have bonded and are having a good time.

