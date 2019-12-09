Fans share a series of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s video to celebrate her birthday in advance

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following the actress is immensely loved and followed by the audience, her character as Ishtia is one of the most loved characters on television, now that the show is ending we are sure that her fans are going to miss the actress on screen.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs in her name, and will soon turning a year older on the 14th of December and her fans have already started to shower a lot of love on her, one of the fan clubs have put out a series of videos of the actress where there are clips of the actress from different events.

And in the video, they have mentioned also how much days are left for her birthday and how excited they are to celebrate her birthday.

Check out the adorable videos below :