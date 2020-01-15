Fans share a sweet video of Hina Khan’s journey on BB11

Hina Khan recently clocked 11 years in the industry. Although it wasn't a bed of roses for the pretty face, she did not lose hope and proved her mettle in all spheres of life. Hina's journey has been nothing less than inspirational.

A Hina Khan fan page has posted a small clip in which the entire journey of the diva in BB11 is showcased. She had become an inspiration to other stars as well as commoners. In the video, Hina Khan’s ups and downs and happy and sad moments are captured. This video will take you back to season 11 of the show.

Usually, actors are known for the characters that they play on screen. However, Hina Khan, who became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara is now remembered more as Hina Khan. And that change happened to post her stint in Colors’ Bigg Boss Season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actress has made her own identity in a short span of time. She was much appreciated for her portrayal as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

With such an incredible journey in the TV space, Hina has gained a massive fan following and rewards in the form of trophies, love, and blessings too.

Have a look at the post.