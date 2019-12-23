News

Fans share the different looks of Erica Fernandes from different countries

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 09:06 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular television actress these days, the actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.  Prerna the character that she plays is loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actress name and these fans keep posting something or the other and thus showering their love on the actor.

Now in one of the fan clubs, shared a fan-made edit photos of the actress, where one can see the actress taking a selfie from different countries. As we all know that Erica loves to travel and she keeps taking small trips and clicks a lot of photos and videos and shares on her social media accounts and keeps her fans updated about what she is doing.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience and her fans shower a lot of love on her.

Check out the adorable post below :

Tags > Erica Fernandes, Prerna, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

past seven days