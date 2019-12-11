News

Fans share the 'Now and Then' picture of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Erica and Parth are one of the most loves couples of television and their characters of Anurag and Prerna have become household names and have been loved by the audiences and the fans.

The duo has a massive fan following, and their fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for them. Now one of their fan clubs, a fan shared a cute edit photo of the two where there are comparing the two of them, to how they looked when the serial started and now how they look.

The fans shared the photo and wrote how they haven’t changed and how cute they look in front of each other.

Check the adorable post below :

