Fans share the reality vs expectations of Kasautii Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one the most successful shows on television, and the on screen jodi of Anurag and Prerna is loved by the audiences, and their characters have become a house hold name.

The fan loves to see their chemistry and romance on screen, and they wait to see AnuPre together, but since the show has began something or the other happens, and the two get separated.

The fans seem to have enough of this, and wants to see the two together.

Now one of their fan clubs shared a phot where they showed that they except to see Anurag and Prerna together, but in reality, that will never happen as now the track is showing Komolika and Anurag together.

They shared a photo where you can see in one picture Anurag, Prerna and their baby (that’s what the fans except) vs the reality where Anurag is seen with Komolika and Diya.

Seems like the fans are a very disappointed and as they want to see their AnuPre together.

Check out the post below :