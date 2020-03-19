Fans share the THEN and NOW picture of Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses and is a mega superstar on television. The actress who had started her career almost a decade ago as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has come a long way.

The actress quit the show quite a while ago, and post that, participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi where she happened to be the first runner up. One of the fan clubs shared a THEN and NOW picture of the actress when she posed with Karan Mehra aka Natik, and now with Parth aka Anurag.

There is no doubt that Hina and Karan’s jodi was one of the most loved jodi's of television and had won a lot of awards. The fans still miss their presence on screen, but there is no doubt that Hina made a good pair with Parth too.

Check out the post below :