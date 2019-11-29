News

Fans share THEN and NOW video of Dill Mill Gayye actors

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Dill Mill Gayye was one of the most loved and successful shows on Star one. The show made Karan Singh Grover a household name, and his fan following shot up to another level.

The show has a massive fan following even now, and fans miss watching the show. They do send messages to the producer and the makers of the show to bring back the show with the same cast.

A fan recently shared a video where you can see how the cast looked then versus how they look now. The video will take you on a nostalgic ride and will bring a smile to your face.

Have a look below.

past seven days