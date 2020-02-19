Fans share a video and show how Parth Samthaan is such a dedicated actor

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days, the actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Anurag the character that he plays is loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actor’s name and these fans keep posting something or the other and shower their love on the actor.

Now one of his fans shared a video where once can see how dedicated Parth is. In the video you can see how he is reading his script and at the same time he is getting his hair and make- up done.

His fans have shared the video and have said to how dedicated he is, and they are proud to be his fans.

Parth has huge fan following where all his fans shower a lot of love and care on him.

There is no doubt that Parth is a very hardworking actor and that shows in his acting skills.

Check out the video below :