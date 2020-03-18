Fans share a video of Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar and call them the best trio

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most successful and popular shows on television and the audience really love watching the comedy series.

Now as we all know, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar were part of the show, but after the fight that they had with Kapil, the two decided to quit his show and post that incident, they never came back to join him.

And now seems like the fans are missing them, and would like to see the trio again. One of their fans shared a funny video, where the three are seen requesting the audience to watch the show.

There is no doubt that this trio was one of the best and the audience loved watching their acts. Thus, now the viewers really miss them and the fans do hope that someday they will sort out their differences and will unite once again.

Check the post below: