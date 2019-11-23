Fans show support for Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is an Indian model and film and television actress. She is known for her roles in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3. In 2019, she participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss in its thirteenth season as a contestant. She has also starred in music videos.

As we knew Mahira is now in BB 13 house and she is a very good friend of Paras. A few days back, during a task given by Bigg Boss, Hindustani Bhau made snide comments on Mahira Sharma's lips. He called her, 'Bade honth wali chipkali'. This angered Mahira, who gave a befitting reply in the house on national TV.

Fans love to see her and her tapori language. To show support, fans are continuously posting videos clips and posts to save Mahira.

Have a look.