News

Fans show support for Mahira Sharma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 07:25 PM

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is an Indian model and film and television actress. She is known for her roles in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3. In 2019, she participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss in its thirteenth season as a contestant. She has also starred in music videos.

As we knew Mahira is now in BB 13 house and she is a very good friend of Paras. A few days back, during a task given by Bigg Boss, Hindustani Bhau made snide comments on Mahira Sharma's lips. He called her, 'Bade honth wali chipkali'. This angered Mahira, who gave a befitting reply in the house on national TV.

Fans love to see her and her tapori language. To show support, fans are continuously posting videos clips and posts to save Mahira.

Have a look.

Tags > Colors tv, Mahira Sharma, Bigg Boss, Mahira, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days