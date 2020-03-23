News

Fans show the difference between Asim – Himanshi and Sidharth – Shehnaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2020 07:32 PM

MUMBAI: Every year there is a love story that emerges from the Bigg Boss house and this time we had two couples who grabbed the headlines.

Asim confessed his love for Himanshi during the show and Sidharth and Shehnaaz gained immense love their special bond. 

And now the fans have show the difference between these two couples, where they have shared their photo and said that while some couples like Himanshi and Asim need to upgrade their skills, Sidnaaz needs nothing to upgrade as they are a perfect couple.

Well, there is no doubt that both the couples have a massive fan following, and today the fan will get to see a re-run of Bigg Boss 13 on colours.

Tags Bigg Boss Himanshi Khurana Asim Riaz Shehnaz Kaur Gill Siddharth Shukla TellyChakkar

