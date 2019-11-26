Fans show their love for Sanaya and Gurmeet's Intezaar

MUMBAI: TV actors Sanaya Irani and Gurmeet Choudhary, who have proved their talent on the small and big screens, have taken the musical route. They have treated their fans to a special love ballad titled Intezaar.

This love anthem is sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. Composed by Mithoon, the heart-touching song is all about love, passion, and affection.

Within six days of its release, the music video has garnered more than 10 million views and is trending on YouTube. Besides the engaging tune and beautiful lyrics, what's keeping the audience glued to the the song is the on-screen chemistry between the artists and the amazing dance moves.

Intezaar revolves around the idea that not all love stories have a happy ending. Sometimes, unavoidable circumstances, misunderstandings, and bad timing lead to the end of a relationship. And in the video, Sanaya and Gurmeet beautifully bring out all the emotions that two people feel after parting ways.

Fans have showered their love and are congratulating the team for reaching 30 million views on YouTube.

Have a look.