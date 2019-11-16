Fans Showers Love on Avneet Kaur New song

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child actor to an adult actress. She started her career from a reality show Dance India Dance Little Champs, then Dance K Superstar, then in TV serials Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc .she is in the list of top raking young entertainer. She also appeared in ZeeQ's news bulletin titled, The Weekly Rap Kaur has featured in various advertisements including Clinic Plus, Maggie and Lifebuoy handwash.



Currently, she is essaying the role of Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is also called a Tik Tok star. She has huge fans on social media platform. She keeps on making Tik Tok and also keeps on entertaining her fans



Fans are so obsessed with her and they also show their love and affection towards her by hitting a like button and raising a million views on her post, clips, albums, etc. Recently she has done one more Punjabi album Teri Nair, where she has got 1.2 millions views in just 11 hours.



She has proved again that she is the new generation rock star who is loved by one and all.