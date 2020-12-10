Fans slam the makers of KumKum Bhagya, say it's high time they stop watching it as the makers are ruining the plot!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and the show has always topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Shabir and Sriti are loved as an on-screen couple and there is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names.

The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances and have gained a lot of applause for their acting skills.

The serial is a favourite among the audience and no wonder the serial always tops the BARC charts.

The audience is also loving the new generation pair of Prachi and Ranbir and they love to see their chemistry.

But seems like the audiences are upset and angry with the plot of the serial as till now Abhi and Pragya haven’t come together.

With the new track, Abhi is seen telling Pragya that he will be soon getting married to Meera as everyone is telling him to get married and Pragya tells him that she is the happiest for him.

The fans have slammed the makers for this track and have said that its high time Abhi and Pragya come together and until when will they be separate and this is becoming too much and as fans, it’s highly disappointing.

On the other hand, some fans are saying that even Pragya should get married now to someone else if Abhi has decided to do so, they have warned the makers to stop watching if this track continues as they want to see Abhi and Pragya’s romance.

Fans seem to be missing the romance of Abhi and Pragya and that’s what they are demanding.

