Fans slam the track of Kasautii Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one the most successful shows on television, and as a pretty good rating when it comes to the TRP charts.

The viewers love to see Anurag and Prerna’s love story rather their enmity. The current track of the serial is focusing on the revenge plot by Prerna, where she wants to completely destroy Anurag as he killed her child.

Now, the fans seem to be irked with this present track and have expressed their disappointment towards the show, where they have said that what will Prerna destroy Anurag, as he himself wants to be destroyed by her.

They have called the current storyline of the serial boring and hurtful, as now they want to see the love story between the lead pair and not the revenge phase.

A fan has shared the current plot video and said that the show has wasted the first three months of the year and has shamelessly entered the 4th month.

Some of the fans have commented that post the lockdown, they wish to see a change in the track, and they would like to see Anurag and Prerna’s love story and get rid with Komolika and Mr.Bajaj.

This anger among the viewers and the fans have been there for quite some time and seems like the makers are taking it lightly. If it continues this way, the fans have threatened to not watch the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see what change the makers will bring in the storyline post the lockdown.

