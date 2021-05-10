Fans’ SPECIAL GESTURE for Shiva and Raavi aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television. We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about the Star Plus’ Pandya Store.

The current track of the show revolves around Dhara and Gautam trying hard to keep their family united. Meanwhile, Shiva and Krish have joined hands to play a prank on Rishita and scare her. Shiva and Raavi are confused as to how to deal with their forced marriage. (Read here: Pandya Store: Dhara's ingenious plan to school Rishita and Raavi right)

Shiva and Raavi aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik enjoy a loyal fanbase. The fans really adore Raavi and Shiva’s on-screen tashan, although they just can not wait for their love track to start soon. Fans also love the beautiful camradire that Kanwar and Alice share offscreen.

Recently, the show completed two months of post leap chapter in the show and this called for a little celebration. Shiva and Raavi fans made sure to make this occasion remarkable. They trended #2MonthsOfShiVi on twitter. Soon, Kanwar and Alice recognised their fans’ efforts and thanked them for the same in their Instagram stories.

Have a look at the picture:

Are you excited for ShiVi love track?

Hit the comment section below.

For the uninitiated, the cast and crew of the show have reached the beautiful location of Bikaner wherein the show is being shot as a result of sudden lockdown in Mumbai, Maharashtra owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Pandya Store: Raavi turns a defender for Krish with a shocking deal)