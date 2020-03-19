News

Fans support Karanvir Bohra after he slams pharma companies for overcharging the necessary products

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
19 Mar 2020 12:51 PM

MUMBAI: The deadly Corona Virus has created havoc across the globe with so many countries being badly affected by it. The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and now safety precautions are being taken to avoid more problems. 

People are buying necessary medical products like soaps, tissues, sanitizers, hand gloves etc to ensure cleanliness around them. 

But it seems, the pharma companies have now made it a pure business. Well, with these basic products being sold in large quantities, the pharmaceutical companies have raised the prices of them twice. 

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra shed some light on this in his recent Instagram video and slammed the companies for making profits in such crucial time. 

Karanvir mentioned how the products which were sold at reasonable prices a few time back are now being sold at high prices. 

Take a look at the video:

Karanvir's video received thumbs up from the fans and they lauded him for taking a stand and bringing this issue to everyone's notice. 

Here's how fans reacted:

Well, we totally support Karanvir's view. What about you? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags Karanvir Bohra Qubool Hai Naagin Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava Bigg Boss Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here