Fans support Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Shehnaaz Gill; say she is not ‘fake’

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is an actress, model, and singer. She is popularly known for portraying roles in movies like Kala Shah Kala and Dhaka. She has participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and become one of the three finalists. She is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which airs on Colors TV.

Her journey on Bigg Boss was quiet challenging and she struggled a lot to survive in the house. However, due to her cheerful and jolly personality, she grabbed everyone’s attention in the house.

However, now, some are stating that Shehenaaz Gill is changed in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show and that she showed herself as a different personality in the Bigg Boss house. But not everyone agrees with the same. Some fans are strongly protecting her by posting amazing fan pictures on social media. One of the fans has posted picture which says- “#shehenaazgill is not fake, we love #shehenaazgill.” Gill may not have won the game but she has won millions of hearts.

Do you think Shehenaaz Gill is fake? Hit the comment section below.

