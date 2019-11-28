News

Fans surprise Yuvika with THIS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 02:41 PM

MUMBAI: Yuvika Chaudhary is an Indian actress who has appeared in Bollywood films such as Om Shanti Om and Toh Baat Pakki; she also acted in a Kannada movie, Maleyali Jotheyali, in a lead role opposite Ganesh. In 2015, she was a contestant in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 9.

Yuvika is married to Price Narula. They met in the big boss house. First, they became good friends and then started dating each other. After 3 years, they tied the knot.

Prince is such a sweet hubby that he never leaves any chance to express his love for Yuvika.

One of her fans pages has posted the cutest cartoon pictures of her.

Have a look.

  
Tags > Yuvika Chaudhary, Om Shanti Om, Toh Baat Pakki, Kannada, Maleyali Jotheyali, Ganesh, Colors tv, Bigg Boss 9, Price Narula, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ram Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff on...

Ram Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff on the sets of Dance+
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma

past seven days