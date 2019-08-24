Fans think that SAB TV’s Aladdin is one of the BEST FANTASY shows in recent times

MUMBAI: Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga on SAB TV has been one of the most loved fantasy shows on television, and testimony to that is its fan following, which has only increased.



First, people have loved Siddharth Nigam since he first entered the industry. Second, his chemistry with Avneet is a marvellous sight. The show went off-air only to return with the second season, and fans love the drama.



We asked the masses on their thoughts about what works best for the show.



Vishakha Iyer, a choreographer by profession shared, 'Aladdin was a huge hit in 1992, and the character's captivating romance with Jasmine, Genie’s smartness, and Abu’s cuteness made the Disney movie a huge hit. And the nostalgia is such that no matter how many times we watch, it is a visual treat. And reliving those magical moments is something I would never give a miss!'



Another viewer named Barkha Motwani, a housewife, mentioned, 'I love watching Aladdin. The show is loved by the fans, and I like it all the more because Avneet and Siddharth’s chemistry is something that makes the show a visual delight.'



The fiction fantasy is creating waves because of the prolific performances by the lead characters and the crisp storylines.



