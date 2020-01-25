Fans Trend #FairAndHonestSid as he keeps his cool in spite of Asim provoking him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on television, and it’s doing very well on the TRP ratings. The last week audiences witness constant fights between Siddarth and Asim.

This fight led to Siddarth having a break down in front of Bigg Boss where he said that he would like to quit the show, as he is loosing the plot.

Even after that, Asim recently went on to call Arti Singh Sidharth’s Fixed Deposit leaving Arti in tears. With Asim Riaz constantly poking Sidharth for the last three months, fans trend #FairAndHonestSid.

Fans claim that Sidharth Shukla is a fair and honest contestant and hail him for his game in the controversial house.

As Sidharth Shukla has garnered a huge fan base on social media, on Twitter, all Sidharth Shukla have started trending #FairAndHonestSid. Talking about Sidharth and how he stood for himself and his team, one fan tweeted, This guy only stood for his right and for the right of his team and you want to call him aggressive for that then yes he is and we like him that way #FairAndHonestSid.

Well there is no doubt that Siddarth is one the most famous contestant in the Bigg Boss house and is considered as one of the potential winner of the show.