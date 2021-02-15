Fans upset over upcoming track of Kumkum Bhagya, want the makers to abort Pranbir track and stick to Abhigya’s love story

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the serial always is on the top 5 shows on the TRP charts

The leads of the show, Sriti and Shabbir, are loved for their performances. The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances.

The two are considered as one of the most iconic and loved pairs of television.

The audiences love to see Abhi and Pragya on the small screen. As much as they love watching them romance in the serial, they also love watching their small tiffs.

Now, fans are highly upset over the upcoming track of Kumkum Bhagya, where Pragya and Abhi will die and be reborn.

(ALSO READ: Here’s why Sriti Jha adores co-star and birthday boy Shabbir Ahluwalia)

Fans have disapproved of the track and have said that they would want to see the same romance between them and this track is not convincing.

Some of them have also said to stop the Prachi and Ranbir track and to focus only on Abhi and Pragya’s love story.

They are saying that if the new story of Abhi and Pragya will begin, then Pranbir's track would have to be cut and they can watch only Abhigya.

What do you think of the new track? Do you think Prachi and Ranbir’s track should be halted?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Here’s why Sriti Jha adores co-star and birthday boy Shabbir Ahluwalia)