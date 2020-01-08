Fans UPSET with Randeep Rai not being a part of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai season 2!

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai is definitely missed for his stint in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai on Sony TV. Playing the part of Sameer, a guy from the 90’s era, it showcased his love story with Naina (Ashi Singh). How the two fell in love, got married became a couple, faced highs and lows in life together and lived happily ever after, the show was a visual delight.



The show has gone off air and the makers promised to be back with a season 2. Randeep is missed on television and the season 2 of the show is being planned too. However, this time the actor won’t be a part of the project. We contacted Randeep to know his views on the making of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai season 2, to which he exclusively informed Tellychakkar.com that he was never supposed to be a part of the project. Now this piece of news has the fans in mayhem! They are highly upset that the second season won't be seeing Randeep playing the part of Sameer and there are even some requesting the

makers to bring him on board for the season 2. If not Randeep, who do you think will be able to justify the role of Sameer in season 2 with perfection?