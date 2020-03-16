FANS VERDICT! After Rishita and Dev's track, netizens want Shiva and Raavi's love story to stay in focus

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

The show is gearing up for some major drama.

With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfills the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business. Later, Shweta's father suggests that the Pandyas could take care of her as he realises that she needs a family who can take care of her and support her to come out of her painful past. He wants Chiku and Shweta to be with the family members and be happy till they find another suitor for her.

Well, fans now want the makers to focus on bringing new tracks with Shiva and Raavi's love story, as we see that after the social media income that Raavi began to mint, Shiva and Raavi have been a little aloof from each other. The netizens want to see more of love blossoming episodes between the two just as they saw Dev and Rishita's journey with Chutki's entry in their lives.

Now, the breaking is that Krish begins to get attached to Chiku and finds himself in attachment towards Shweta too, both of them get vulnerable towards each other and their unsaid love story starts. On the other hand, Rishita and Dev are unable to manage their business and baby, this makes it difficult for them to focus. What will be Rishita's decision now?

Is this going to cause a rift in the family?

