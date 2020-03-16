FANS VERDICT! Anupamaa's partiality between Pakhi and Choti Anu irks the viewers

Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 19:28
anupamaa-paki-anu

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

After a long-drawn-out argument where everyone fights, Pakhi takes a major decision and leaves the house but threatens Anupama as she goes. She will be back in the house and then Anupama won't ever be able to make her leave again. Anupama reels from the incident with Pakhi while Vanraj and Pakhi make up at the Shah house.

Fans point out double standards seeing Anupamaa behave with Pakhi and Anu, where one daughter gets nothing and the other one gets the world. 

It is very ironic that #Anupamaa chooses to preach about middle-class households & financial constraints when she has her daughter in front of her taking photo after photo on her polaroid. Apparently, polaroid films are cheaper than one kg of cauliflower in the Anupamaaverse ig.

Not people in the quote tweets questioning Anupama's haisiyat and taking pleasure in what pakhi said, and then hating on the show and/or anupamaa's characater for not being "progessive enough". the hypocrisy and misogyny here!

 

 

What is your take on this? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! This special gesture of Karan Kundrra for Tejasswi Prakash will melt your heart
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Audience Verdict! Netizens nail Jannat Zubair has one of the strongest contestants of the show say “ She is fantastic as a contestant and her willpower to do all the stunts is commendable hands down she should be the winner
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media...
What! Sumbul shares a video where Fahmaan Khan is following the steps of Chandler from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Must Read! What went wrong with Shamshera
MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been...
Kya Baat Hain! Dipika Kakar’s this amazing surprise for Shoaib Ibrahim will give everyone couple goals
MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair breaks down as Shivangi Joshi gets evicted; the two share a special bond of friendship
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Must Read! What went wrong with Shamshera
Must Read! What went wrong with Shamshera
Latest Video