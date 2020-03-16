FANS VERDICT! Anupamaa's partiality between Pakhi and Choti Anu irks the viewers

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

After a long-drawn-out argument where everyone fights, Pakhi takes a major decision and leaves the house but threatens Anupama as she goes. She will be back in the house and then Anupama won't ever be able to make her leave again. Anupama reels from the incident with Pakhi while Vanraj and Pakhi make up at the Shah house.

Fans point out double standards seeing Anupamaa behave with Pakhi and Anu, where one daughter gets nothing and the other one gets the world.

It is very ironic that #Anupamaa chooses to preach about middle-class households & financial constraints when she has her daughter in front of her taking photo after photo on her polaroid. Apparently, polaroid films are cheaper than one kg of cauliflower in the Anupamaaverse ig.

Not people in the quote tweets questioning Anupama's haisiyat and taking pleasure in what pakhi said, and then hating on the show and/or anupamaa's characater for not being "progessive enough". the hypocrisy and misogyny here!

Baa+double standards - VanYa can stay in live in but #MaAn are setting wrong examples

Adhik+BB - Trying to do smthing extraordinary, wch they'll fail at miserably

Paakhi needs immediately#AnujKapadia +#Anupamaa — Bindiya (@bindiya_kashyap) July 25, 2022

What is your take on this?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com