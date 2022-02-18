FANS VERDICT! Indian society needs a father-in-law like Hasmukh from Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is one of the most popular drama series on the small screens.

Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular role in the show is one of the top-rated actresses on television.

The popular drama series is leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

The makers have interesting several twists and turn in the story that have left the audiences shocked.

Several new entries were witnessed in the show in the past several months, which spiced up the drama.

Well, all the actors are being lauded for their stellar performances.

Currently, the show is high on drama as Anupamaa is on the verge of expressing her love to Anuj on Valentine's Day.

Anupamaa took a lot of time to understand Anuj's feelings, and now, she is completely in love with him.

Kinjal, Samar, Nandini, and Hasmukh always supported Anupamaa and asked her to move on in her life.

Well, we all know that Hasmukh has provided a lot of support to Anupamaa and always treated her like his daughter.

Hasmukh's love and support encouraged Anupamaa to move ahead and reach new levels of success and rediscover herself.

The viewers are in love with how Hasmukh has been more like a father to Anupamaa than a father-in-law.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa are extremely happy to see how the makers have shaped up Hasmukh's character.

Indian in-laws are quite stereotyped for not being supportive towards their daughters-in-law, but that's not the case here.

Reema Singh says, "I really feel amazing to see how Hasmukh's character is setting a great example to all the fathers-in-law who should learn something from him."

Yesha Shah says, "I wish every Indian father-in-law is like Hasmukh in real life who treats their daughter-in-law like their daughter and always encourages them to live life on their own terms."

Priya Kalnawat says, "Hasmukh's character is a true example of how a generation gap doesn't matter if you have progressive thinking."

Laxmi Panchal says, "I love the fact that Hasmukh never differentiated between his son and daughter-in-law and always extended support to Anupamaa because she was right."

Smita Soni says, "If a father-in-law like Hasmukh is there in every Indian household, no daughter-in-law will ever face any problems."

The viewers truly feel that Hasmukh's character has brought a major change in the Indian mindset.

Veteran actor Arvind Vaidya is being lauded for brilliantly portraying Hasmukh's character.

What do you think? Do you feel the same? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

