FANS VERDICT! Kairav's BREAKDOWN make fans change their perception of the character in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: AWESOME! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara's NETFLIX password has a Kaira connection!

Currently, Akshara gives Manish dinner for Kairav and tells him that he should talk to him. Manish asks Kairav what is bothering him and he tells him that he left Anisha for the family because he knows that there are so many issues between both the families, and he doesn't want to increase any more trouble for them. He is left in tears but finally tells what is bothering him to Manish and feels a little light.

Kairav's breakdown unveiled a more vulnerable side of the actor and this really changed the dynamics of the character in the show and viewers perception of him. It highlighted the characters personal life and brought him out of the casket of just being Akshu and Aaru's brother in the show. Fans had some interesting observations for the same:

In the upcoming episode, Akshara is crying and calls Abhimanyu. She tells him that she is missing her mother a lot and is reading her diary. The next day she is surprised by all the things that Naira wrote in the diary, be it the soft pink blanket, kachoris or a unicorn. She then sees someone coming toward

her and thinks her to be her mom.

Also read: HUGE SHOCKER! Aarohi turns AbhiRa shipper; she warns Akshara from Anisha in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.