Fans verdict! Netizens burst out in anger as Rhea touched Prachi in a forcible way in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

As we had earlier reported to you, Ranbir saved Prachi from getting arrested. He says that Prachi wanted to hurt him and not Rhea as she is angry with him. On the other hand, Aliya buji will instigate everyone against Prachi. Also, Ranbir and Prachi yet again indulge in a conversation wherein they both are sharing their feelings of love, anger, and hatred. Rhea, on the other hand, makes fun of Prachi and asks her to leave the house instead of the police dragging her out of the house. She also reminds her of the seven-day challenge.

Well, in this particular episode, we saw that Rhea also touched Prachi in a forcible way. Thus the diehard fans of Ranbir and Prachi are apparently miffed by Rhea’s behaviour with Prachi.

Madhuri Vura from Jaipur says, “How dare she touch Prachi reee.”

Nikita Jadhav says, “Ghatiya, bakwas show.”

Pranbir My Soul says, “Kitni baar aap logo ko samjhana padega tina ko mat dalo post main yaar it is a request. Guys one request for the pranabians please tell every fan page of pranbir to not to put tina in posts. Agar episode mein ke caps dale toh sirf pranbir ke pics dale. No rhea, pallavi, shahana, dida and vikram.”

Meanwhile, Hassen Fatema posted emojis of hearts!

So, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views on the same.

