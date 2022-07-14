FANS VERDICT! Netizens find #RuSha's chemistry quite appealing apart from onscreen in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Rudraksh’s heart breaks because of this and he can’t understand the entire situation. He also finds out that Saransh knows about Preesha. Saransh blames and humiliates Rudraksh for everything and Rudraksh is overwhelmed with all the hatred thrown his way.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 03:15
FANS VERDICT! Netizens find #RuSha's chemistry quite appealing apart from onscreen in Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience loves the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show has taken a 1-year leap recently.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Armaan influences Saransh to claim his rights, Saransh picks Armaan as his guardian

The show has recently taken a 1-year leap and the drama seems to have intensified with new twists coming up. We saw that Preesha frees Ruhi after she was locked in by Armaan. We will see that Rudraksh and Preesha meet at the police station due to Pihu and Vidyut’s fiasco and Preesha asks him to stay away from her.

Rudraksh’s heart breaks because of this and he can’t understand the entire situation. He also finds out that Saransh knows about Preesha. Saransh blames and humiliates Rudraksh for everything and Rudraksh is overwhelmed with all the hatred thrown his way.

Well, fans feel that the Reel chemistry of Rudraksh and Preesha is also evident in the real-life too. As they recently were dancing on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Check out what the fans have to share: 

 

 

What do you think about their chemistry? 

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Upcoming drama! Armaan plans to leave the city, Rudraksh to file a complaint against him for allegedly kidnapping Preesha

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein Rudraksh Rudra Abrar Qazi Preesha Yeh Hai Mohabbatein StarPlus TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Ruhi Revati latest update Telly world Armaan Sargun Kaur Luthra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Wow! Natasa Stankovic Pandya has an AMAZING collection of bags; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Actress Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, has a body that will leave you green with...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
FANS VERDICT! Netizens find #RuSha's chemistry quite appealing apart from onscreen in Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! I love all Indian dishes, especially Paneer and Soya Chop are my favourites, and I relish Hot chocolate brownie and Rasmali: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is best known for her roles in serials like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Gupta Brothers....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: I don’t know if I would do another reality show or not as I am an actor and love to play challenging roles and that is what I am looking forward to doing: Aneri Vajani
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani was ruling several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video