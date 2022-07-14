FANS VERDICT! Netizens find #RuSha's chemistry quite appealing apart from onscreen in Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience loves the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show has taken a 1-year leap recently.

The show has recently taken a 1-year leap and the drama seems to have intensified with new twists coming up. We saw that Preesha frees Ruhi after she was locked in by Armaan. We will see that Rudraksh and Preesha meet at the police station due to Pihu and Vidyut’s fiasco and Preesha asks him to stay away from her.

Rudraksh’s heart breaks because of this and he can’t understand the entire situation. He also finds out that Saransh knows about Preesha. Saransh blames and humiliates Rudraksh for everything and Rudraksh is overwhelmed with all the hatred thrown his way.

Well, fans feel that the Reel chemistry of Rudraksh and Preesha is also evident in the real-life too. As they recently were dancing on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Check out what the fans have to share:

What do you think about their chemistry?

