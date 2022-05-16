FANS VERDICT! Netizens suggest career alternatives for Akshara as Harshvardhan decides to shut her music department in Birla Hospital

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV currently. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, during their meeting Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand decide that the music department in the hospital would be shut down. Abhimanyu tells Harshvardhan that he won't let him control Akshara's dreams and ambitions just like he controlled his mother's. They get into an argument and Akshara gives them her decision.

With the current track, fans are waiting to see what would be Akshara's decision. During that wait, they have some exciting suggestions to make while some want her to support Abhimanyu's decision and not make a fool out of him and the others want her to shift to the academy and find a better job as Birlas doesn't find her worthy. Check out their comments:

I really hope Akshara takes a stand for herself and not let Abhi look like a fool infront of those 3 idiots #yrkkh • #abhira pic.twitter.com/RsIvptiudw — Sneha (@TruffleTribe) May 16, 2022

Akshu could go work in the academy for a bit, not taking over just teaching music for a bit whilst she finds a better job #yrkkh — M (@k346_m) May 16, 2022

Akshu bestie do me proud and leave that hell, open your own clinic in memory of your dead parents who would’ve beaten up Harsh quicker than he can say Birla hospital #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/vKBZa1iuck — M (@k346_m) May 16, 2022

You know, when patients start wanting akshu, or eventually realize they need akshu in the hopsital, they will go running back to her to join again. #abhira #yrkkh — AbhiRa (@AbhiRa_) May 16, 2022

Nope we're not deciding Akshu's choices but we're just putting out our thoughts cuz we know Akshu's personality we can see her love for music #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/n1yb3EbAfR — littlesecret (@lsecretkeeper) May 16, 2022

Well, we can't wait to see what will be Akshara's decision but as fans share their views we believe Akshara shall actually take the right decision that wouldn't belittle either of them and Abhimanyu shall yet again be proud of his wife.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara is upset with what she saw and Abhimanyu tries to cheer her up. He dances to "Right here right now" for her. Later, Abhimanyu apologises to her and tells her that he knows she did not expect this but he and Harshavrdhan have always shared a rocky relationship. Neil then comes to their room and they realise that they have to get ready for the rituals before the Goenkas come. Abhimanyu waits for Akshara to come and is in awe of her. He sees Akshara running towards him but realises she was going to the Goenkas. Akshara hugs her family and cries and Anand asks her to not cry so much or else the Goenkas will think that they have tortured the new bride. Harshavrdhan then taunts them that it's surprising that though they are a business family, they are always available for such things. Manish tells him it's all about priorities.

