FANS VERDICT! Not just AbhiRa but Aarohi's multi-layered character steals the cake; netizens call her the next rising star from Rajan Shahi's universe

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Well, he has yet again produced a rising star, Karishma Sawant has shot to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Aarohi, a character that has a lot of layers and gives different shades to portray. She opted for a much dimensional character that not only portrays the positive and negative shade but adds the touch of grey with her performance. Her diligence for work is indeed commendable, there may be numerous flaws in her character but there aren't any when it comes to her career and her practical approach to things around her.

It is surely going to be interesting when we will see her proving her mettle and emerging as a successful doctor in the show. This is going to add a new perspective for the viewers as there aren't many television shows that speak about careers and how important is it to have a stable one irrespective of gender.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara is upset with what she saw and Abhimanyu tries to cheer her up. He dances to "Right here right now" for her. Later, Abhimanyu apologises to her and tells her that he knows she did not expect this but he and Harshavrdhan have always shared a rocky relationship. Neil then comes to their room and they realise that they have to get ready for the rituals before the Goenkas come. Abhimanyu waits for Akshara to come and is in awe of her. He sees Akshara running towards him but realises she was going to the Goenkas. Akshara hugs her family and cries and Anand asks her to not cry so much or else the Goenkas will think that they have tortured the new bride. Harshavrdhan then taunts them that it's surprising that though they are a business family, they are always available for such things. Manish tells him it's all about priorities.

