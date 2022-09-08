FANS VERDICT! There is a SIMILARITY between YRKKH's Mrunal Jain aka Dr Kunal Khera and Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj character and it is quite surprising

MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched and long-running daily soaps on small screens.

The show has been running on TV for more than a decade now and is constantly topping the TRP charts.

With several leaps taking place in the show, the makers introduced a fresh set of actors like Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant who are seen in the lead roles.

The current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going great.

The viewers are loving Abhimanyu and Akshara's lovey-dovey romance in the show.

Apart from that, the show has recently witnessed the entry of actor Mrunal Jain.

Mrunal is seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

He is seen as Dr Kunal Khera who is here to cure Abhimanyu and give him a ray of hope.

The actor's entry has only spiced up the drama.

Currently, Mrunal is seen in a positive role but reportedly, his character will turn negative.

Meanwhile, Star Plus' another popular sho Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts with its amazing storyline.

The show had seen some great entries in the past few weeks.

Before them, the makers had introduced Gaurav Khanna's character in the show who is now seen as Anupamaa's husband.

Fans are in love with Anupamaa and Gaurav's on-screen chemistry.

Well, now, the ardent viewers of both the shows have found a common similarity between Anuj and Kunal's characters.

The ardent viewers feel that both of their characters have donned the same look.

Also, both look dapper as ever and fans are in love with the way their characters are spreading love and positivity in the show.

Take a look:



While viewers have seen an extremely romantic side of Anuj, Kunal is shown as extremely loving and caring in his show.

Only time will tell how their characters in the show will further shape up.

