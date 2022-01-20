FANS VERDICT! Viewers call Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai the real-life Ronakshi from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out in the show.

Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience. His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about.

Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other. The doctor’s alliance from day one was very strong with Karan, and he proved his friendship during every task as he supported him unconditionally. Well apart from his tight friendships, Umar and Rashmi love connection has been the talk of the town. The viewers even compared their love story to Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Ronakshi.

