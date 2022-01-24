FANS VERDICT! Virat putting his marriage and family at STAKE to fulfil his friend Sada's last wish is setting a wrong example?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently one of the top-rated shows on the small screens.

The serial started with a bang in the year 2020 and it is successfully running for more than a year now.

The makers have given us every reason to binge-watch the show by introducing interesting twists and turns in the story.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh are portraying the lead roles of Virat, Paakhi and Sai.

Well, the recent track of the show is filled with a lot of complexities.

Sai and Virat have parted ways and the misunderstandings between them are growing more and more.

While Sai has left Virat's house, he was also compelled to leave Chavan Niwas as his family is not ready to accept his betrayal.

Amid all this, Paakhi is tensed as she won't be staying with Virat anymore and will have to get closer to Samrat and move on in her married life.

Well, all these problems started ever since Virat's friend Sada asked him to take care of his wife and soon-to-be-born baby.

Virat promised his dying friend Sada to care of his family.

While Virat is fulfilling his promise, he is putting everything at stake.

The ardent viewers of the show have come out with various opinions as they somewhere feel what Virat is doing is extremely wrong.

Swara Thite says, "I understand Virat's friendship with Sada but who puts marriage and family at stake just to save his friend's wife and baby?"

Preeti Vaswani says, "Virat's character is setting a wrong example. Family always comes first no matter what and one can't just let it go for friendship."

Sunanda Reddy says, "This clearly shows that Virat has given preference to his friendship first and then his family."

Harsha Sinha says, "He did the same with Paakhi to fulfil Kamal sir's promise and now again with Sai. Virat always lands himself in trouble for helping others."

Kumud Shah says, "Virat has been a responsible officer but failed as a husband and son as he always prefered helping outsiders and landed his dear ones in trouble. This is not right at all."

Well, the viewers feel it's high time Virat stops taking responsibility for others and concentrate on his personal life.

The fans are dying to see Virat leading a normal married life with Sai.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

