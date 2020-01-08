Fans want Arjun and Mouni in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani are talented actors. They have been entertaining their fans for a long time now. Mouni has featured in movies like Gold with Akshay Kumar and Made In China with Rajkummar Rao.



Arjun started his career with Balaji Telefilms' Kartike and was then seen in Left Right Left. He rose to fame with Miley Jab Hum Tum in which he potrayed an ambitious and studious boy. His negative role in Ishq Mein Marjawan was also appreciated. Arjun has also entertained us as a host and dancer.



The two were loved when they were cast in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin. Their chemistry was sizzling.



Fans love to watch them even off screen, as ther friendship is also famous .Not only fans but the cast of Naagin also says that Mouni Roy was the best naagin and that Arjun and Mouni's chemistry is fabulous.



Fans say that they want Mouni and Arjun back in the current season of Naagin.



Have a look.