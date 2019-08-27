Fans want Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda to reunite for Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several soaps. She has worked in TV serials such as Bepannah and Beyhadh. She has a huge fan following, and her fans are eagerly waiting for her return to television screen.

And, it was only recently that Jennifer announced Beyhadh 2. She played the character of Maya Mehrotra in the show and it went on to become popular among its audience. Before this, the actress was seen opposite Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah where their chemistry was much appreciated. Now that Jennifer will soon make a comeback on TV, fans of Bepannaah have been hoping to see Harshad Chopda opposite her on the show. If not that, they certainly want Harshad to make a comeback too. With hunt on for a male lead opposite Jennifer in Bayhadh 2, fans have been riding their hopes on Harshad. Jennifer recently took to social media to post a picture/selfie with the producer Prateek Sharma and alongside the photo, she broke the big news as she wrote, “No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2 Bringing crazy back!!.”