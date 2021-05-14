Fans want Naira back in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, #bringbackNaira trends online

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are among the most loved on-screen couples. The duo has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Their characters of Kartik and Naira have become household names and they are often recognized by these names.

In fact, their chemistry is one of the prime reasons behind Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s soaring popularity.

But a few months back, the makers of the show killed the character Naira and introduced a new character Sirat.

Fans were disappointed and heartbroken but slowing tried to accept Sirat.

It seems like they are unhappy with the current track as Kartik is trying his best to get Ranveer and Sirat married. They miss watching Mohsin and Shivangi’s chemistry on screen.

Once again, fans are demanding to bring back Naira to the show. They say that Kaira means Kartik and Naira and are requesting the makers to unite Mohsin and Shivangi on the show.

Right now, one can see Sirat and Ranveer's romance and not that of Kartik and Sirat. That’s one of the main reasons they are trending #bringbacknaira online.

Fans are saying Naira dying was the most heartbreaking track, and they still can’t believe that the character of Naira is no more.

They feel that the story is incomplete without Kartik and Naira’s love, and they can’t see Mohsin or Shivangi romancing any other actor.

It will be interesting to see whether the makers listen to netizens and bring Naira back.

