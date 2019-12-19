Fans want to see Asim as captain of the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days, and since the show is so successful, it got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made a name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

The most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riaz. The supermodel has become a household name and has a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favorite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

Now, on social media, fans are trending with their support for him and want to see Asim as the new captain.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #NationwithAsim started trending. Fans are showering Asim with their love and support. One tweeted, 'Never stop being a good person because of bad people. We with you asim #JusticeForAsimRiaz #JusticeForAsim #NationWithAsim'.

Another wrote, '#Asimriaz is the hero in #bb13 Asim you are doing really well. God bless you #NationWithAsim'.

Have a look.