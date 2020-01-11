Fans want to see Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla together

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is well known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. She will soon be seen in Bollywood film Lines.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla made his acting debut in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, and Dil Se Dil Tak. He is currently seen in Bigg Boss 13 and is one of the strongest contenders.

The two popular stars were caught in one frame during this season when Hina entered the house as a guest. Both have a huge fan following on social media, and fans find them to be quite similar.

Hina khan essayed Akshara for 8 years, took a break, and then participated in reality shows such as BB.

Siddharth also, after being seen in daily soaps, participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi.

A fan page has shared a picture of them together. We are sure their followers desire to see them share screen space.

Have a look