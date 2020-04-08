Fans want to see Jennifer opposite with THIS actor on television

MUMBAI: Colors’ show Bepannah was one the most loved and cherished ones on television. For the first time, it brought Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra together on-screen.

They became the most loved pair on television and both the actors have a massive fan following. There are several fan clubs even today who keep demanding to see them together once again.

Unfortunately, the show ended abruptly, and the fans still miss it. The show has completed 2 years and recently, Harshad in an interview, said that they could be a possibility of a reunion happening, but nothing as such has happened.

One of their fans shared a video of Jennifer and Harshad where the lad is pulling Jennifer’s leg. They really share a special bond with each other.

It’s the video where the two, before they start shooting, used to interact with the fans, and used to give a glimpse of what they were going to shoot.

Both Jennifer and Harshad have said that they had the most fun working with each other and they are looking forward to collaborating once again.

Till today the fans demand for a season 2 for the serial, as there were disheartened when the show went off – air.

There is no doubt that Jennifer and Harshad shared sizzling chemistry and had set the screen on fire.

