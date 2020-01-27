News

Fans want Siddarth and Shehnaaz to go on a date on her birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2020 05:59 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, also known as Punjab Ki Katrina on Bigg Boss 13, has always been one of the most entertaining characters on the controversial reality show.

Shehnaaz is celebrating her birthday today and while it remains to be seen how it is celebrated inside BB house, SidNaaz fans have a special request for Bigg Boss 13 makers and they want a date night to be arranged for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans aka SidNaaz fans, want the two of them to sort out their differences and patch up. Lately Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been having many fights and Sidharth has said some deeply hurtful things to her over the last few days.

 Just a few days ago, he also made it clear that he will never talk to Shehnaaz again in her life. Now, SidNaaz fans are demanding a date for the two, and while one fan wrote, “They both need each other please  @ColorsTV arrange date for them love sidnaaz#JailForSidNaaz,”another fan tweeted, “Please plan a date for them  we cannt see them like this please koi inki fight khtm karwao No sidnaaz no big boss #SidNaazIsEmotion.” Take a look at more reactions:

