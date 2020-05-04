Fans want Sidharth Shukla to ROMANCE Jennifer Winget in Broken But Beautiful 3; trend #SidJen on Twitter

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who were seen in Bigg Boss 13, won audience’s hearts with their cute chemistry in the reality show. After wrapping up Bigg Boss 13, the two even collaborated for a music video, which too impressed the fans.

The two have a huge following and they are shipped together on their fan pages as SidNaaz. So when Ekta Kapoor asked fans to suggest a new pair for Broken But Beautiful 3, we expected SidNaaz fans to have taken over the comments, and they did. However, what was surprising to see, was fans rooting for the Bigg Boss 13 winner with Jennifer Winget!

Recently, Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “The time has come to break this heartbreaking news! While we have commissioned the next season of #brokenbutbeautiful it won't have Veer and Sameera. Their story ends here without unnecessary twists. But here’s the Question! WHICH PAIR WOULD YOU WANT IN THE THIRD INSTALMENT?” SidNaaz fans wanted to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together, but surprisingly, a huge number of people also suggested Sidharth Shukla with Jennifer Winget. So much so, that #SidJen was trending on Twitter back then.

While one fan wrote, “Ekta Maam we’re eagerly waiting to see @sidharth_shukla and @jenwinget’s On Screen Chemistry. They both are good looking & phenomenal Actors... #SidJen would make a mind blowing pair...So please cast them together,” another one wrote, “Today my timeline filled with #SidJen content.... Shows how badly #SidHearts want Sidharth Shukla to collab with Jennifer Winget..... #SidharthShukla.”

Take a look at a few other reactions below:

#SidJen will be a dream come true jodi Sidharth Shukla is best. pic.twitter.com/y1pCUy5bVG — Kundan Kumar (@KundanKumar_Kuk) April 26, 2020

The time has come to break this heartbreaking news! While we have commissioned the next season of #brokenbutbeautiful it won't have Veer and Sameera. Their story ends here without unnecessary twists. But here’s the Question! WHICH PAIR WOULD YOU WANT IN THE THIRD INSTALMENT? pic.twitter.com/DuAYZitQIx — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 26, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE.com