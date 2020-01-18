Fans yearn to see Dipika Kakar and Vivek Dahiya share screen space

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Vivek Dahiya are the two of the most talented actors of television. They has been entertaining the audience since a long time now.

Dipika is not only a beautiful and talented actor also a down-to-earth person. She rose to fame with the show Sasural Simar Ka. The actress is happily married to Shoaib Ibrahim.



Vivek is also a very grounded actor. He tied the knot with Diviyanka Tripathi, and they are one of the most loved TV couples. The actor is best known for portraying Rajveer Thakur in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Abhishek Singh in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, and Rajvardhan Singh Suryavanshi/Raghav Sharma in Qayamat Ki Raat. Recently, he was seen in ZEE5 series Operation Terror: Black Tornado.



Well, the two actors had also participated in Nach Baliye with their respective partners.



As fans alwaya want to see new couples, they have recently posted a picture of Dipika Kakar and Vivek Dahiya. Fans want to see this couple on the small screen.



This jodi will surely do wonders with their incredible acting and romance

Have a look at the post.



What do you think? Post your comments below.