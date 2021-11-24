Fantabulous actor ‘Sooraj Thapar’ to be essaying a pivotal role on ‘Star Bharat’s’ new show ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is here with another breathtaking edition of the beloved show, ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’ and the audiences cannot wait for it to air! With its release almost knocking at the door, everybody is

wondering what the show has to offer this time and that’s where we come in. Star Bharat has never failed to impress the audiences with their exciting shows so why not give you even more reasons to indulge into their engaging content by adding another exciting project into the mixture, namely ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’ and that’s exactly what the channel has done!

The show will portray huge names of the TV industry like Jay Soni, Sudhir Pandey and Supriya Pilgaonkar, giving us all the reasons to watch it post its release. Another exciting name to be added on here is actor Sooraj Thapar’s. We’ve watched him shine on screen, given his unmatched talent and dedication towards everything he takes up and we are all set to be mesmerized with what he has to offer, yet again. The brilliant actor is expected to be playing a pivotal role on the show and we cannot wait to watch him do his thing!

Speaking of his role, actor Sooraj Thapar says, “The moment I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this show. The show brings along this unique calming vibe that most of us need in the times we live in. It is a lively piece of art that people of all age groups will enjoy. My role in the show has so much to offer that sometimes it gets overwhelming as an actor to portray so much at once, nevertheless, I am loving the role and how it is also changing me as a person in real life. For the good of course.”

He further adds, “Even if I am having a hard day, shooting for the show automatically lightens my mood and I for one, truly value that about the show. My co-actors are all extremely talented and watching them put their hundred percent into their craft everyday only inspires me to do better each day so naturally, I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to be on the show. My role on the show is quite the important one and I have worked extremely hard to be able to essay it with utter perfection so, I hope the audience makes the character their own and showers the kind of love they’ve forever showered.

I am really looking forward to the show airing and I hope so is everybody else.”

Fasten your seat belts to go on a joyous ride with ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’, soon hitting your

TV screens, only on ‘Star Bharat’