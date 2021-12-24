Fantastic! Sara Tendulkar seems to have a fun time with BFF Alaviaa Jaaferi at rapper AP Dillion’s concert

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was recently spotted with BFF and Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi at rapper AP Dhillion’s music concert in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Sara has been hitting headlines quite often of late. She has now become one of the favourites of the paparazzi. She has also been taking the internet by storm with her stunning pictures.

A video of Sara and Alaviaa grooving to Brown Munde has been doing the rounds on social media. Sara and Alaviaa have been friends since Grade 1.

Sara is quite popular on social media and she has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She is currently holidaying in Goa and has shared stunning pictures from her vacation.

It is also worth pointing out that Sara Tendulkar recently made her modeling debut and collaborated with a popular clothing brand for the same. She made her grand debut alongside Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. She took to Instagram to post pictures and a video from the photoshoot.

