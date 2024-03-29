Farah Khan visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipikka Kakkar's Iftaar's party; watch video

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television. The two were last seen together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. Their fans fondly call them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, in which they were working together. Their on-screen chemistry translated into off-screen romance, and they dated for almost five years. They then got married 2 years ago. 

The duo has a massive fan following, and their fans show a lot of love for them. 

The duo had participated on the show Nach Baliye Season 8, where they were finalists on the show. 

These days the duo is busy in the vlogging channels where they give an insight about how their life is going on.

The holy month of Ramadan is going on and there are many actors who are fasting and they keep sharing their Sehri and Iftaar videos.

Now in the latest vlog the actor had a special guest who had arrived in their house for Iftaar party and she was none other than ace choreographer and director Farah Khan.

In the video she came and visited the family and even broke her fast in their house.

She also greeted Shoaib and Dipika's parents and also brought a special gift for her son "Ruhaan"

Where she brought a special chain for the little one where dad Shoaib made him wear it and it's one of the cutest moments.

Well, seems like post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Farah and Shoaib have shared a good bond and that continues also post the show is over.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

