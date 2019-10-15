Farah sab ki class legi Flipkart Video Originals 'Backbenchers' mein!

MUMBAI: There’s nothing quite like reliving one’s school days. And, although many didn't think of school as "fun" when they were students, the memories of those years do tend to evoke a sense of wistful joy, later in life. This is exactly what ‘Backbenchers’ – the first non-fiction show on Flipkart Video Originals aims to do. Scheduled to premiere on the Flipkart app on 19th October 2019, the show will be hosted by leading Bollywood director, Farah Khan. Known for her cheeky humor and no-holds-barred one-liners, Farah will quiz some of Bollywood and sports’ finest as they vie for a seat in her classroom! Did you know Parineeti Chopra was a teacher’s pet or Sania Mirza was an Urdu expert at a very young age? Find out all this and more on ‘Backbenchers’. There will be a total of 20 episodes, with a new episode airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.



A one-of-a-kind web quiz show, ‘Backbenchers’ adds fun and a whole lot of laughter to the idea of a classroom. The audience will see some of their favorite celebrities appear for their exams one more time under the watchful eyes of Farah Khan, who plays the dean of the “school”. The show will put the star guests in the 'hot seat', testing their general knowledge through several rounds of written and oral tests.. As the fun host, Farah will switch between playing a tough-as-nails principal and being her usual quirky self. Each episode will feature some comedy sketches too.



The opening episode will feature Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, reliving their school memories like you've never seen before! Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tapsee Pannu are among the other celebrities who will appear in subsequent episodes.



Speaking about hosting the show and her association with Flipkart for the first non-fiction series on Flipkart Video Originals, Farah Khan says, “Flipkart is a brand that truly connects with people across Bharat today and I'm thrilled to be hosting the first-ever non-fiction series on the platform. The premise of Backbenchers is so much fun; and will present a side of celebrities to audiences they have never seen before. I am really excited about this association and the show, because its format (me being in charge!) reflects my style and personality so aptly. Also, the beauty of this show is that it truly brings learning and entertainment together in a very unique manner making it a great watch for all age groups. Tune into the Flipkart App to watch the show starting October 19th.”



Prakash Sikaria, Vice President - Growth & Monetization at Flipkart says, “Our focus at Flipkart is to bring value to the lives of our consumers, through carefully tailored and curated offerings. There is immense appetite for video content and entertainment in India and the audience is always keen to know more about favorite celebrities. Through 'Backbenchers', our first non-fiction series being offered on the platform, we bring together the best in the industry to connect our viewers to their favorite icons. We envisage our first original series to resonate strongly with people across the country, as we usher in a new era of mobile-first video content.”



For audiences, the fun doesn’t end with watching their favorite stars put their wits to the test. They will also see the stars shake a leg with the signature hook step on every episode of the show. In a unique social media partnership with TikTok, Flipkart Video Originals gives viewers a chance to replicate the step and win exciting prizes.