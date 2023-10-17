Fascinating! MTV Hustle 3 REPRESENT: Check out here exciting details of a show like, Where and when to watch it online, and more

MUMBAI: A new season of India's ground-breaking rap reality television is here, and it's going to be explosive. An exhilarating flow of three times as much music, talent, and excitement are promised by the program! Beginning on October 21 and continuing every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 pm on MTV and JioCinema, the Sonic Revolution is set to offer unheard-of rap sounds from all around India.

Also read: Amazing! Fans of MTV Hustle, are you ready for another season? Check out the deets inside

None other than the legendary worldwide rap king Badshah will be leading the way once more. Eminent Indian rap powerhouses and Squad Bosses Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR are planning to return to the highly competitive field to refine their talent and become industry-ready professionals. Rap virtuoso Ikka will be performing with them! Ikka, who is well-known for his unparalleled success in underground rap music, is a formidable new Squad Boss thanks to his adaptability throughout the commercial Bollywood music scene!

Rap artists with various levels of expertise, proficiency, and experience will perform for viewers at MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, competing on the same stage as peers. In front of the famous guests that will grace the new season, contestants will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their mettle. The most renowned creative multi-genre music producer in Indian hip-hop, Karan Kanchan, who is responsible for such iconic songs as Baazigar, Satya, and Aane De, will elevate the musical spectrum.

He remarked, "I am super stoked to be a part of POCO MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, which has spearheaded this shake-up in India's Hip-Hop Scene. The talent is exceptional, Unique and from places you won't expect from and I'm excited for audiences to discover their new playlist favourites."

Popular music producer Anurag Saikia of Panchayat fame will deliver tunes from the country's heartlands that will be relatable to young people, staying true to the idea of India Representation. He said, "This upcoming season of MTV Hustle promises to captivate audiences with a remarkable portrayal of India's diverse musical influences and history, ensuring fans are in for a delightful experience about our rich musical culture".

Expect meticulously designed cutting-edge graphics, a concert-like atmosphere, and cutting-edge acoustics from the audience! The songs will be musically diverse and include regional, folk, Bollywood, and unplugged elements. They are all going to be available on various platforms, including KaanPhod Music.

The Squad Bosses' stakes will be bigger in the most recent season as they compete against 16 other contenders for the final prize. Fans will get to see the Squads deliver amazing rap performances every week, and 'banger' tracks will win Badshah's highly sought-after Radio Hit.

When discussing the upcoming season, Badshah said, "POCO MTV Hustle 03 Represent, India's only desi hip-hop stage, represents the dreams and aspirations of the Indian youth. I'm excited to return to the battleground. I can't wait for the country's next wave of rap sensations to be discovered"

Ikka Gangstars' Squad Boss Ikka stated, "MTV Hustle is the only show that recognizes India's hidden desi hip-hop voices. While I came on the show last season as a guest and got a glimpse of the impressive talent, I'm super excited to debut as a Squad Boss and be right in the middle of all the action! It's game time!"

Dee MC Dynamites, Squad Boss Dee MC spoke about the next season and said, "I have always believed that rap is a celebration of individuality and self-expression. Super excited to be back and be a part of the dynamic new season! The diversity and competition are something to watch out for."

Dino Warriors, Squad Boss Dino James, stated, "It's overwhelming to see the fandom that MTV Hustle has garnered, truly becoming a radical stimulus for India's phenomenal rap talent. I feel delighted to be a part of its third season which promises to be a banger itself!"

MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 pm on MTV as well as on JioCinema, Starting on October 21.

Also read: Badshah left in awe of 'Hustle 2.0' contestant, cleans stage for him

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit- Filmibeat